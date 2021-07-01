Looking back on a violent day as protesters stormed Capitol Hill

More
Find out more about the moments leading up to and after the breach of the Capitol building.
6:01 | 01/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Looking back on a violent day as protesters stormed Capitol Hill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:01","description":"Find out more about the moments leading up to and after the breach of the Capitol building. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75103779","title":"Looking back on a violent day as protesters stormed Capitol Hill","url":"/US/video/back-violent-day-protesters-stormed-capitol-hill-75103779"}