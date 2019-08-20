Transcript for Bag found by searchers looking for firefighters

After the first sign of hope the Coast Guard is stepping up its search for two firefighters who vanished on a fishing trip. Crews are now focusing on an area off the Florida coast were Brian the Clooney's fishing bag was found. He disappeared Friday along with his friend Justin walker after they set out from port Canaveral. The Clooney's wife say she leaves and then threw the bag overboard to say we're here come find us. But not to the latest on a Q sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein ABC news has confirmed he signed a will less than 48 hours before he took his own life. Court papers say Epstein to state is worth more than half a billion dollars in so far there are no details on his beneficiaries. Lawyers for some of his accusers are bound to fight for the money to go to their clients. Meanwhile attorney general William Barr has removed the director of the Bureau of Prisons amid reports that guards. Failed to monitor Epstein as required.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.