Bald eagle released back into wild after its recovery from lead poisoning

More
The bird was found by a trail runner about three months ago at Prince Gallitzin State Park in Pennsylvania
15:05 | 05/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bald eagle released back into wild after its recovery from lead poisoning
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"15:05","description":"The bird was found by a trail runner about three months ago at Prince Gallitzin State Park in Pennsylvania","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70893017","title":"Bald eagle released back into wild after its recovery from lead poisoning","url":"/US/video/bald-eagle-released-back-wild-recovery-lead-poisoning-70893017"}