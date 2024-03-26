Baltimore officials look for answers following Francis Scott Key bridge collapse

Baltimore fire department officials have described the bridge collapse as a mass casualty incident. Several people are unaccounted for. Former U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Donald Mihalek joins The Big Story.

March 26, 2024

