Bar shooting survivors recount horror

More
Survivors of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, CA, speak about what happened when a gunman fatally shot 12 people.
7:15 | 11/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bar shooting survivors recount horror

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59060862,"title":"Bar shooting survivors recount horror ","duration":"7:15","description":"Survivors of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, CA, speak about what happened when a gunman fatally shot 12 people.","url":"/US/video/bar-shooting-survivors-recount-horror-59060862","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.