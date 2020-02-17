Transcript for Barbara Walters debuts on ABC News in 1976

Brokered I avenue colleagues to walk Barbara. Baghdad. I cannot have finally come and they and I am very pleased to be with you had AM with ABC news let out have a chance to comment on my new duty. But headed tonight about a Supreme Court action which allows the death penalty to go ahead and at least three state. Lee well hair found on a fish kill but optimistic word on the fourth strike and have a direct before it and our newsmaker interview tonight by satellite as with the president of Egypt Anwar Sadat. He wounding veil his plan to help end the fighting in Lebanon. Message you're watching tonight a loyal view is that Harry than of ABC news. I hope to that time I view our friend from my early morning days of NBC. I've missed you. And then maybe others and you tuning in for the fifth time out of curiosity. Drawn by the about the too much attention and overblown publicity given to my new duties. And my hourly wage. It is to you that I'd like to take a moment for the personal note. Hi and I going to be used the essential information you need to cope with the world today we're going to do a news program. I have to to give you closer look at the people who was the shapers of these news event. I find interviews to way to do this and I will do them in this program when they're relevant. Also I'd like to pass some time to time as we shower news items on you just said wait a minute what does this mean to my life into your life. Whether it's understanding why every television news program gives the Dow Jones Industrial Average is and what it means to you even if you don't own any stock. I trying to understand the difference between the problems of Rhodesia and South Africa. Whether it's tying the national and international news more closely to with impact on your life. For the quality of life we all hope to enjoy and if some of the issues particular concern to women have been neglected. How to deal with. Which reminds me people have asked if I want to be called an I komando anchorwoman who Ankara prison or even as our producers because to us. Anchor human. We'll have a bond important what is important is that had an I would try to bring you the best Don news program on me there. And we hope if you've watched tonight at a curiosity. You returned to watch as tomorrow. By the conviction. To recent. Thank you Barbara. I had a little trouble in thinking or what to say to welcome you. Not to sound sexist as them that you brighten up the place or patronizing has been that wasn't a bad interview. Or circle panic in those on the world you do it. The decision was to welcome you and I would any respected incompetent colleague of any tax by noting that I've kept time when your stories and mine tonight. You owe me Foreman of proper Barbara Walters and I. It was right.

