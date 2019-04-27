Bat dog brings ump water cooler in Vegas ballgame

The Las Vegas Aviators' 'bat dog' goes above and beyond the call of duty, bringing the umpire a cooler of water, proving the players aren't the only ones working hard at the diamond.
0:48 | 04/27/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bat dog brings ump water cooler in Vegas ballgame
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

