Baton Rouge pastor ignores stay-at-home order by holding church services

Tony Spell, leader of the Life Tabernacle Church, was arrested for holding services for more than a thousand people in defiance of Louisiana’s stay-at-home order.
8:21 | 04/07/20

Comments
Baton Rouge pastor ignores stay-at-home order by holding church services

