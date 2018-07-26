Transcript for Beachgoers form a human chain to rescue stranded swimmers

At least 36 people have been killed by rip currents so far this year. Hundreds more been rescued and those numbers could be even higher if not for this group of strangers that big and together. They bought. Watch the life saving rescue beachgoers and emerald isle North Carolina which norms of forming a long human chain. Stretching out into the pressure waves and deadly rip currents to save swimmers who were pulled out to sea. Though strangers successfully pulling people to short the fire department there says once they it was a busy day of water rescues a 41 year old man. Well after being poured away by the rip current. No if you ever find yourself stuck in what goes rip currents it's a sort of river that flows out to sea. The key is to stay Cole it do not try to swim toward short instead swim parallel to the shore. Until you can escape that powerful pull if swimming parallel to the short gets too tiring. Just float on your back that's the advice for lifeguards remember you can always check with a lifeguard to see if they're rip currents in the water. And do not ignore those red flag warnings. Picture a kind of ABC news Miami Beach.

