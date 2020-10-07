Bear cools off in inflatable swimming pool

More
This bear decided to take a dip in a Connecticut family's inflatable pool.
0:31 | 07/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bear cools off in inflatable swimming pool

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"This bear decided to take a dip in a Connecticut family's inflatable pool.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71701676","title":"Bear cools off in inflatable swimming pool","url":"/US/video/bear-cools-off-inflatable-swimming-pool-71701676"}