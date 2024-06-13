Bear destroys car’s interior after breaking into vehicle — and then takes a nap

A Canadian woman found a bear taking a nap inside the vehicle and said her husband opened the door to let the trapped animal escape. The next morning, she found the car interior slightly damaged.

June 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live