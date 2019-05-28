Bear plays hide and seek with sheriff's deputy

More
The moment unfolded behind a dumpster at a gas station in Tahoe City, California.
0:42 | 05/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bear plays hide and seek with sheriff's deputy
Yet you. But he do everybody. Oh. It. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"The moment unfolded behind a dumpster at a gas station in Tahoe City, California.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63320585","title":"Bear plays hide and seek with sheriff's deputy","url":"/US/video/bear-plays-hide-seek-sheriffs-deputy-63320585"}