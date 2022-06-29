Beto O'Rourke snaps at laughing heckler over Uvalde school shooting

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke snaps at a heckler who appeared to laugh as he discussed the Uvalde mass shooting at a town hall meeting.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live