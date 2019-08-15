Transcript for Beto relaunches campaign, Hickenlooper mulls ending presidential bid

We want to take a look at what's happening with some of the 20/20. Democratic candidates we heard from beta O'Rourke this morning whose re launching his campaign and we saw him talking about the mass shooting in El Paso that reshaped his approach so let's take a listen to what he had to say. Counties that posted eight Donald Trump rally. Saw hate crimes increased by more big chill 100%. I make clear to you it was the country. That what he sets. And what it does did not just offends. Our sensibilities. Or understanding of the traditions of this great country. It changes whole wheat or as a country. I do not get somebody. Driving 600. Miles. Cult to this community. It is manifest a repeating the very words used by the presidents of the United States to justify this acts of terror. And hatred. And violence. And death. Yes a community deeply affected I'm Rick what does this mean for his campaign. He's going to do it differently he is made clear that he was changed by the events El Paso and that he will change his campaign as a result of it. A one tangible impact as these says he's gonna spend less time in places like Iowa New Hampshire more places it more time it was like Mississippi and Oklahoma in fact he's gonna do a trip. To Mississippi. To a community that saw on several members removed by ice agents and leaving some children. Essentially on accompanied on US soil. Oklahoma. The site of a native large native American population is talked about visiting Muslim communities. He says he's going to take the fight to Donald Trump and that means going to the communities that feel impacted in imperiled. By the president's actions so it would be a different look from bets or war with some tangible differences in terms of campaign strategy. We should know he's been struggling involved in the low single digits in the polls. He could use a boost in some way he feels. Re energized by the the events in his hometown of the last couple weeks. So that's what's happening with bed oh but we also have some candidates dropping out of the race now. It John Hickenlooper the the former governor of Colorado is is his campaign aides are telling ABC news that he is leading that race and we'll be opening the door. To running for senate in Colorado a lot of people have been urging him to consider that as the evening urging that's all wore to run for senate in Texas. That's not happening but it might be happening for governor picked governor Hickenlooper Colorado. A purple state that's been trending blue it has a Republican senate there and Cory Gardner who is among the most endangered in the country. On Hickenlooper campaign as more moderate centrist message it really never caught on. I'm we're being told that he will be ending a campaign today. All right Rick Klein right NRDC bureau thank you so much for the update.

