Transcript for Biden delivers remarks on Hurricane Ida

For folks. Got your hands full Richard. Jobs perform for us. You know Joan largest contract from a over force and some in my home state. Where he met with the families of thirteen fallen heroes and Afghanistan. Lost from buyers who service our country. While we're praying for. The best and Louisiana must contend markers. Just been briefed by it theme of leadership and we have room leadership. On her can Unita and the preparations for rescue and response. And the storm is made as you know and anyone but I was speaking in public for larger. The storm made land fall a few hours ago. And it continues to region ravaged. Everything comes in contact. The storm is a life threatening storm. Governor a personal friend is characterizes as one of the strongest hurricane dean strong recently began history since 1850. And it's devastation. Is likely to be convinced we shouldn't kid ourselves. And so the most important and I can say right now is that everyone everywhere should listen to instructions from. Local and state officials. Just how dangerous this is taken seriously it's not just for coast not just problems. It's Norton as well the rainfall. Is expected to be seeing me high. And to the people would Gulf Coast I want you to know that. For Fran for the best planning prepared for the worst. As soon as the storm passes we're gonna put. This for him put the country's full weight behind the rescue and recovery and I mean that I've been around for. Lot of hurricanes I'm no expert. Around for a lot of Americans and I don't think we've ever had as much preparation. Long term preparation went let me system and preparation here thanks to carry the administrators amid leadership. And a hard worker at a fevered keeping all the warm. Kevin I'm maneuvered determined. We've already pre positioned resources that we are going to be needed. And equipment and response teams in the region. This includes 2.5. Million meals. And 38 billion liters of water. We've got generators of place and where in close touch with the power providers. To get and restore our power as soon as possible because a lot of a lot of it's gonna go out and we should be prepared that it can take a long time no matter how much we can position which we have. That I was gonna take a long time for a lot of backup you can take a matter of weeks. For some places. We've got thirteen urban search and rescue teams. For those of you who are familiar with. But that under these teams make up about seventy people experts each of these teams and they can do real serious recovery work. More than one candidate really is an emergency medical teams have been activated. And we're working with a red cross and local partners to open dozens and dozens of shelters with cots and blankets and bill. The support goes we need to back. Happened mostly northern part of the state in the W parts of Mississippi. And I already signed emergency declaration for both Louisiana. As well is Mississippi. I don't want to make sure. That we're ready to search all the response capacity. Capability we have to do whatever comes next. And a lot's going to be come. I've been in touch with the governors of Alabama Mississippi and Louisiana. 99. At the White House has been in touch of other state local and federal officials in the region. And they know there are no appropriate the full resources of support. Of the federal government. So I want emphasizing. Yeah there's going to be a devastating. And devastating. Hurricanes. A life threatening storm. So please all you folks in Mississippi. And in Louisiana Mississippi and god knows maybe even further east. Take precautions. Listen to take it seriously. Really very seriously. And you know the whole government effort Israeli. Get to work. I can't think of any time weren't purple state and local folks and worked more closely. And in advance of an obvious significant. Natural disaster. Folks. Where. We're gonna be eager to be here to help gulf region. Get back on his feet as quickly as possible as long as it takes as long as it takes. So thank you and may god protect those in the path of the storm and god willing we'll get through this sooner than later. But don't kid yourself this are going to take a lot of resource is a little bit of luck. My grandfather was the grace of god grew lowland neighbors Bubba look afternoon. From the region look out for you. Thank you very much and thank you.

