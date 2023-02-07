Biden discusses democracy during State of the Union address

"There's one reason why we have been able to do all of these things, our democracy itself. It's the most fundamental thing of all," President Joe Biden said.

February 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live