Biden on ISIS leader’s death: ‘This horrible terrorist leader is no more’

President Joe Biden said U.S. special forces detonated an explosive that killed an ISIS leader and members of his family, adding that the U.S did everything possible to limit civilian casualties.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live