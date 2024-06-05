Biden to join other world leaders in D-Day ceremony in Normandy

President Biden will also attend a ceremony at the American Military Cemetery in Colleville-Sur-Mer and will meet with U.S. WWII vets who made the trip to France as well.

June 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live