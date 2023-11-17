Biden meets with Mexico’s president to discuss fentanyl, migrant crisis

ABC News’ Selina Wang and Mick Mulroy talk about the meeting between President Joe Biden and Mexico’s president and what the leaders will discuss.

November 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live