Biden and Netanyahu exchange words over delayed weapons shipment to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden recently traded remarks over a delayed U.S. weapons shipment. ABC News contributor Asma Khalid discusses the comments.

June 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live