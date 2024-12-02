Biden pardons his son, Hunter, who faced sentencing in 2 criminal cases

President Joe Biden's pardoning of Hunter Biden, who was convicted on tax evasion and federal gun charges, has sparked a political backlash. Our Big Story panel weighs in on the latest headlines.

December 2, 2024

