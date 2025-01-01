Biden says reaction to New Orleans attack was 'anger and frustration'

President Biden said there is "no justification" for the "horrific" attack early New Year's Day in New Orleans that left at least 10 people dead and dozens more injured.

January 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live