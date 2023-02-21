Biden, Russia's Putin deliver vastly different speeches

ABC News’ Ines de La Cuetara, Patrick Reevell and Jay O’Brien discuss remarks from President Joe Biden in Poland and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

February 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live