Biden to sign executive order on gun violence

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced he was signing an executive order to require background checks on more gun sales. ABC News’ Ike Ejochi and ABC News contributors break down the order.

March 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live