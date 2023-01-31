Biden touts infrastructure projects along East Coast

ABC News’ Karen Travers breaks down President Joe Biden’s remarks on the Gateway Tunnel project, which will increase train capacity in and out of New York City and make much-needed repairs.

January 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live