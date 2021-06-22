Big deals with retail giants amid Prime Day competition

More
Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge weighs in on the deals and potential savings as retail giants have dueling discounts this week.
3:36 | 06/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Big deals with retail giants amid Prime Day competition

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:36","description":"Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge weighs in on the deals and potential savings as retail giants have dueling discounts this week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78412414","title":"Big deals with retail giants amid Prime Day competition","url":"/US/video/big-deals-retail-giants-amid-prime-day-competition-78412414"}