Transcript for Big Freedia reflects on the meaning of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising

We'll network that's how tall they were barely talk and they were territory and they were very courageous they need to change for us in Belgium BT super merely being. A lot of people meet some pay homage and so pay respects Google's people who just pave the way cars. My name is big presumably leave I'm a performer. Are identified. I gave me an. Also clean. Very expressive of myself I love fashion and Ottawa Ontario mills president and CI. Do. Gate cult he or she and I can't release the evil war. Corner for Meehan Orleans it wasn't as easy as war some heterosexual here I have to fight could be while wants to be. The people lost on all works. Said they were alive when we have our lawless behavior and we're here is. You know not formally anybody anywhere aren't we we're not stopping it we're going to fight back. That's when the largest awarded damn. A change the world. That's why also was part Mel in June. Because little ones and I truly. Stood up wore their lives. Not like. I celebrate privately that are weak. And that's why I'm always outperform it all world going all the different prize he did different Friday here. You know he give that message out read our young house because if you go. Went back. No matter what you wanna be all of you who still love you this field of life really and and who wish to do you know we all just as we all made different we felt different as we moved here don't want different and are are truly believe that. Just being able zoo. Just be myself that in this case I'm bear rhetorical barely barely. I'm I'm I'm grateful for a lot of people actually the waves that are in my life really.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.