Big Hollow Fire burns in Utah More Aircraft and ground crews fight the Big Hollow Fire, which has grown to 500 acres near Daniel, Utah, as voluntary evacuation notices are in place for some areas. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Big Hollow Fire burns in Utah This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:13","description":"Aircraft and ground crews fight the Big Hollow Fire, which has grown to 500 acres near Daniel, Utah, as voluntary evacuation notices are in place for some areas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71843469","title":"Big Hollow Fire burns in Utah","url":"/US/video/big-hollow-fire-burns-utah-71843469"}