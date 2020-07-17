Big Hollow Fire burns in Utah

More
Aircraft and ground crews fight the Big Hollow Fire, which has grown to 500 acres near Daniel, Utah, as voluntary evacuation notices are in place for some areas.
1:13 | 07/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Big Hollow Fire burns in Utah

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:13","description":"Aircraft and ground crews fight the Big Hollow Fire, which has grown to 500 acres near Daniel, Utah, as voluntary evacuation notices are in place for some areas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71843469","title":"Big Hollow Fire burns in Utah","url":"/US/video/big-hollow-fire-burns-utah-71843469"}