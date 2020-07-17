Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Big Hollow Fire burns in Utah
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:13","description":"Aircraft and ground crews fight the Big Hollow Fire, which has grown to 500 acres near Daniel, Utah, as voluntary evacuation notices are in place for some areas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71843469","title":"Big Hollow Fire burns in Utah","url":"/US/video/big-hollow-fire-burns-utah-71843469"}