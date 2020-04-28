Big push for antibody testing

More
Doctors look to antibody testing to provide potentially lifesaving treatments for COVID-19 patients.
2:44 | 04/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Big push for antibody testing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:44","description":"Doctors look to antibody testing to provide potentially lifesaving treatments for COVID-19 patients.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70374470","title":"Big push for antibody testing","url":"/US/video/big-push-antibody-testing-70374470"}