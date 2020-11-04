‘The biggest decision I've ever had to make': Trump on reopening the country

More
Trump’s former Homeland Security Adviser, Tom Bossert discusses what it will take to get America back on track after COVID-19.
6:45 | 04/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘The biggest decision I've ever had to make': Trump on reopening the country

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:45","description":"Trump’s former Homeland Security Adviser, Tom Bossert discusses what it will take to get America back on track after COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70096298","title":"‘The biggest decision I've ever had to make': Trump on reopening the country","url":"/US/video/biggest-decision-make-trump-reopening-country-70096298"}