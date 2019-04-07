Transcript for Biggest quake in 20 years hits Southern California

A six point four magnitude earthquake felt all over Southern California. It's the strongest recorded earthquake in the area since a seven point one quake in 1999. Is it strikes at fault that he. That the ground motion what sports hall and we can't confirm that until we actually get yards. The LE PD has a 106 fire stations assessing damage and checking sites in the city that may be vulnerable. Here's valley in the Mojave Desert is set to be the epicenter. Thankfully it's an isolated location and not on the San Andreas Fault. Extremely unlikely that there is any damage outside of rich press officials say the area will continue to shake today at some of those aftershocks will probably exceed a magnitude five. But they don't expect serious damage. Size knowledge is that the US Geological Survey report that the earthquake alert system worked as designed. And he'll be mapping the quake in DTL over the next month. And yet go to ABC news Los Angeles.

