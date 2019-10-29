Transcript for Biggest winds in years could spread California fires

Crews in Los Angeles battling massive flames in the air now getting some help from mother nature. The strong Santa Ana winds relent teen yesterday afternoon allowing firefighters to slow the spread of the flames. I was pretty scary I mean you know cute they're in the morning you don't expect a phone call from your daughter's schools. Thousands of residents evacuating firefighters using new technology to fly over the fire and identify a perimeter. To see who is safe now and who need it to leave their homes. Now millions in the potential path of the flames are watching and waiting meteorologists calling it the biggest CNN a wind event of the year. Some gusts in higher elevations with the potential to reach eighty miles per hour. Debate live worse than. Classes are. That's a very strong today. So in anticipation of what this kid. We have to acquire better from all over them. And in northern California firefighters battling that can keep fire we'll also see increase wind gusts through Wednesday. Sapphire continues to grow now at more than 73000. Acres 57 homes destroyed. We can Kate remains the most vexing and challenging particularly. How with the winds that are going to start coming back in. Next round the next twelve or so hours. In Los Angeles winds are expected to pick up tonight and last all the way until Thursday evening. Crews here are working to put down those planes he for the strong winds whipped back up again. In Brentwood California Helena Gomez ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.