Transcript for Bistro owner pivots to roving farm stand during pandemic

We're back now with the black cat farm table bistro in Colorado. And the innovating detours helping them flourish in hard times. I'm Eric Skokan, I'm the chef and farmer for the black cat bistro. All located in Boulder. I have been a chef forever. It's been a passion of mine. My other hobby is gardening. Along the way, my garden got out of control and turned into a pretty big farm. The goal for farm has always been supply everything for the restaurant. I tried to grow it, artichokes. All the vegetables you can think of, all of the herbs. It's essentially a kid in the candy store or a chef in a farm field. The pandemic was like a bomb going off, or in farmers' term it was like someone turned the spigot off. That day, I had to lay off 30 employees. . That was horrible. I tried to figure out how to bring all these people bring and working again. When the restaurants closed, the train left the station, meaning, we had crops coming in all the time and that really sort of kicked everything into high gear to think that we need to come up with another way. To keep everything going. Fortunately, when everything was sort of falling apart, we had a lot of things going for us. We brought a couple of the staff members back to start cooking in the kitchen. We've never done an online store before. I started grabbing employees and moved them from what they would normally do, you're the online store guide and we did that first, curbside pickup and then delivery. We retro fitted an old farm truck and created a mobile farm stand. I didn't have enough staff in order to keep up with the pace. That was really great. Sorry. With the takeout, delivery, the online store and the farm stand we were able to get about 20 people or so back to work. Big thing for me beyond survival is that I'm taking care of a staff and when normal does return, we have our whole staff up and running. Everyone's together, everyone's working together, everyone's taking care of each other. I'm thankful for that and I'm fortunate we have the farm in full production and we have the support of the community. And we're thankful to you, Eric, for sharing that inspirational story.

