Transcript for Every black man in America ‘feels threatened’ when stopped by cops: Lindsey Graham

So what brings us here. Apple learned. Over the years that the T clear recently that every black man in America apparently. Feels threatened when their stopped by the cops. This not nanny 9% is like a 100%. I've talked to a lot of African American pastors at home. And in their churches when a young man is able to drive are old enough to. He considered the young man they have to talk about what you do if you're stopped but the police. You keep your hands on the will you don't reach for the dash. He say yes sir no sir. I think senator brokers mention that senator Scott said he's been stopped five or six times. On capitol hear hill. I've never been stopped. And when I see a cup behind me the first thing I think about is what does that do wrong and cannot Thomas though this ticket. There's literally no fear. And Alan Light who live in a country rugby freight to be stopped. So hopeful we can all understand that. Problem and fix it but it is a problem every black man in America virtually every black man America. Pills like if they can't stop by the opposite dramatic experience.

