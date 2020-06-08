Black maternal mortality in US and its slave origins

More
African American mothers are three times more likely to die from childbirth-related complications than white mothers, in part due to systemic issues dating back to slavery.
8:50 | 08/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Black maternal mortality in US and its slave origins

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:50","description":"African American mothers are three times more likely to die from childbirth-related complications than white mothers, in part due to systemic issues dating back to slavery.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72201282","title":"Black maternal mortality in US and its slave origins","url":"/US/video/black-maternal-mortality-us-slave-origins-72201282"}