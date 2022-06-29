Black, Mexican families sue Palm Springs after being evicted decades ago

In the 1950s and 1960s hundreds of Black and Mexican families were forced out of the neighborhood known as Section 14 in Palm Springs, California. Now they are seeking millions in restitution.

