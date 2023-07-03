Black-owned banks and credit unions work to close the racial wealth gap

ABC News’ Morgan Norwood reports on the history and importance of the nation’s minority depositories, with Black-owned banks and credit unions navigating concerns amid recent regional bank failures.

July 3, 2023

