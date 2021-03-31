Transcript for How Black sports in film have made important social statements

Welcome back to "Soul of a nation." Anyone who knows me knows I love films. And when it comes to sports, movies have a way of making our athletic heroes larger than life. Some show the ugly realities of racism athletes face in their quest for glory. Our partners at "The undefeated" take an even closer look into the movie game. When I think about iconic sports movies that represent black life and culture. "Brian's song" with Billy Dee Williams. I think of coach Carter. Because when I watched that, I was like, I like him, him, him. That's a shoutout to the rest Yes, sir. "Ali," Will Smith, that's a great, great film. "42" for jack see Robinson. Like if it wasn't for him, many people of my color wouldn't be able to play in the major Show me the money. Show me the money is the most iconic line. These are movies that we live and that we know about. These are films we can identify with. Black sports films can be used to make cultural statements effortlessly, because sports was such an important fabric of the community. What an opportunity for me then. I definitely think sports films have always been the most appetizing way to deliver race questions and challenges to a mainstream audience. You got a job? I have a job. You been doing your job? I've been doing my job. Then why don't you tell your white buddies to block for rev better because they have not blocked for him worth a blood nickle and you know it! "Remember the titans" has changed the conversation around race. We are the titans we are the titans the mighty, mighty titans In that movie it showed whites and blacks being able to come together for a common cause. Don't forget you still playing with me homie. I've always loved "Above the rim" because it wasn't just a basketball movie. It talked about street ball culture in New York. Look at biggie Smalls on his first album, he said, "The streets is a shortstop. Either you slingin' crack rock or you got a wicked jump shot." It's my first film. Very first film I auditioned for. I was very blessed to get a film that shows urban sports in a sense where money is being waged. And then power and sort ghetto pride is at stake. This boy ain't got it, this boy ain't got it. "Hoop dreams" spoke to the other side. Jchlt Joe's begins to When the ball stops bouncing, when the game's over, then what? This is you're decision and you goto live and die with it. I think "He got game" really shows a lot of the challenges these players have to face before they even go to college. I'm teaching brother. I'm teaching son. Sort of pulling at your heart strings. It's your ball. And then, you know, these are stories of sort of the glory of making it to the other side. Willie beamen I forget how it goes. But he hawes the drink and the sip. It was so great to see that. It was one of ours doing it flared up doing it the way we do it or whatever because in sports there wasn't really any black quarterbacks like that. I'm going to stay who I am. Steamin Willie beamen. For a lot of us, those characters are the first times we saw three dimensional versions of ourselves on screen. Don't tempt me. Don't tempt me, I'm warning you. Monica Wright is such an amazing character because here, you have a woman athlete that puts the game first. I'm a ball player. If anybody knows what that means, it should be you. I remember being in fifth grade and playing basketball and I thought it was so fly that she was an expert, a pro, in basketball. What he say? He say to give the ball to you. I love that movie ends with Monica being the one to make it to the league -- Number 32, Monica Wright Mccall! You know, a lot of black girls, black women and women in general are told, you know, you can't live, you have to choose one or the other. And here you have the audacity of this black girl choosing both? All is fair in love and basketball baby. We want to see the underdog. We want to see somebody make it who probably wasn't supposed to and so when a film satisfies that, you remember it. We need more movies like this. To show the different perspectives of what being a black woman, a black man, a black person was. So I think these movies resonate, because they were so good. And hopefully, we can bring

