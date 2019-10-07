Transcript for Black teen murdered by man in Phoenix for listening to rap music

Moved to a very tragic and heinous story out of Phoenix causing a ton of outrage another black teen killed. Over the holiday weekend seventeen year old Elijah Alma Powell on mean was stabbed to death. By a white man because the teen was listening to rap music there was literally no other interaction the man said the music. Made him feel unsafe so want to bring in nova Lonnie graph in Phoenix with more on this story. No lying I don't really have the words for what happens here if you can just give us the latest. So Kimberly your heart absolutely has to break for Elijah Allah means family first of all. They held a vigil right away so that friends and family had a way to come together an attempt to start the grieving process and now. They are in the process of planning a funeral for this unthinkable act. Then of course there's the suspect Michael Adams and this state has come forward and said he will be charged. With first degree murder in this case Haley just gonna show up in court next week for a routine hearing as this process begins but already. This state is starting to build that case in dig back into his history this is a man who spent nearly three years in prison and and got out two days. Before this attack previously in prison for aggravated assault charges his time extended. For assaulting an officer while in prison. This time according to witnesses. Elijah it was simply filling up his gas he pulled up he had his speakers up. He's listening to what his sister says was probably old school hip hop because that's what he loved and he went in to buy a soda. They also say that the suspect had just helped someone fix a light on their car. And an unprovoked as you mentioned. Walks and stabs this young man this seventeen year old. In the back in slit his throat and then casually walks out. And walks down the street while Elijah is left to stumble outside for help and bystanders trying to render aid to keep him from bleeding out on the pavement it's it's absolutely her and us. While that is that is so terrible un can you just tell us what we actually do know about allies his life. Who he was as a as a young team. You know as heartbreaking as this is and as devastated as his family is they can't help but. But lighten up a little bit when they think about him I mean this is he young man. Who was at go getter to seventeen years old already working two part time jobs. So that he could buy that car that he was driving and he had just paid to upgrade it even more. He was going into his senior year of high school his sister says he was even considering getting a third part time job and when he graduated. He wanted to do something to try and create his own business so this was a young man. With plans ahead of him and by all accounts just a fighter who had a bright future ahead of him and now his family. Is an absolute. Disbelief. And at the same time trying to navigate this extreme sadness. Also coupled with the extreme anger that may feel from this situation. All right no hunting graph on our ABC station in Phoenix thanks so much for the updates on the story we appreciate it.

