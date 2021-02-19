Blaze engulfs Texas apartment building

The winter storm battering the state hampered firefighters' efforts to battle the blaze, as hydrants near the complex were frozen.
1:23 | 02/19/21

Little by god. Hello. Well we. Would. I. So yes we are fine. He. We haven't been told you bacteria are on standby so. Hatches and wait you know this has been going on about seven hours now I don't think it's hopefully it doesn't go anywhere else.

