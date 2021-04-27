Blinken says action against Ukraine will prompt 'swift, severe' response

During a press conference, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said any action against Ukraine by Russia will be met by “a swift, severe, united response” from the U.S. and its allies.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live