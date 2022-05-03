Blinken has not seen Biden in several days, Psaki says

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki just weighed in on Secretary of State Antony Blinken's positive COVID-19 diagnosis, reiterating that President Joe Biden has not seen Blinken in several days.

