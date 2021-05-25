Transcript for Block party, performances planned in Minneapolis 1 year after George Floyd’s death

We begin with the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death his murder right Minneapolis police officer sparked a global movement for racial justice. I'll express joins us from George fled square in Minneapolis where Floyd was killed Alex. Good morning what's it like there today and what events are being planned. Hey Dan already a busy scene here at the memorial where George and Floyd it was killed were expecting there's going to be days sort of a a block party of sorts here a number of people coming down they'll be some performances. All aimed at celebrating George Floyd's a life here in our ship take a look behind me here you can see this is now a permanent memorial for George Floyd there are. I did some places at pictures of other victims of police brutality. And also just a lot of messages people who feel moved to come here. And leave their thoughts expressed their condolences. For George Floyd. That event happens here at this afternoon they'll be another event at a park in downtown Minneapolis. The Floyd family calling got a celebration. Of life and black culture they've been having a number of the events the last couple of days all aimed at remembering George Floyd. And sort of helping to move the racial justice movement forward Diane. And Alison Flint family has hosted a number of events over the last few days trying to move. The conversation forward what kind of an impact are they hoping to have. Well Diane you know I've talked to the Floyd a family members has several of them as and they say they want this to be not only about remembering. George Floyd but also creating some sort of lasting impact about changing laws about changing the ways. Police officers are trained. The one thing they say they don't want to. George Floyd's death to be in vain and so that's what they say they've been working on the last a year that's why they said they created the Floyd foundation and they say the work is really just beginning their one year end to what could be several years of work to really hot and see some of that lasting change Diane. An out there show man was convicted of Floyd's murder he said to be sentenced next month the other officers involved were originally supposed to stand trial in August but now that's been moved. To next year so what's the latest on all of that and the civil rights case being looked at by the Justice Department. Yes there's still a lot of criminal proceedings ongoing as we mark George Floyd's own life here today you know backed out. I sentencing before Derek chauvinistic to happen on June 25 here in Minneapolis and the trial for that three other. Former officers who were charged is now set to begin in march of next year but in between all of that is now this a federal case that a Department of Justice. Issue being charging all four officers with the violating Georgia Floyd's is civil rights. When exactly that trial is going to take place is ung clear right now but still a lot of legal. Sort of maneuvering some proceedings happening ask people gather to remember George Floyd Diane. Then Alex even covering this story in deaths for all of the past year we'll have an impact do you say Floyd's death has had. On the Minneapolis is a city but also on the country as a whole. Well Diane I can tell you that Minneapolis is a different place than it was one year ago and I think. Many parts of the country are different place than they were a year ago. You I was looking staring at that area behind me here that's where he took his last breath so I remember being there with the his brother Terrance last year after all of this. Top end and he was in tears and the one thing he told me that he wanted to make sure was that his brother would not become another statistic that he would not. I just be another person killed in police brutality he wanted to see real change and I think he's seen some of that he said even that day he was. He looked out of the crowd and you remember him pointing out how he saw black people and white people and other minorities all coming together for one cause and in that moment he said he hoped the event that we continue forward because he felt that would be. The only way that we can create some sort of lasting change in America. And I think they've seen some of that the family has seen some of that the last year but they make it clear that they want this. Journey of change to continue hey this is their biggest a civil rights movement we've really seen in this country in decades. And and they're quick to point out that that the fight for equality of racial equality is not over yet Diane ran Alex Perez live in Minneapolis Forrest thanks Alex.

