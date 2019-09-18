Transcript for Bloodhounds locate autistic 3-year-old lost in the woods

The most terrifying words about packing yet. Child missing right now. All operate Hughes got that call from her mother Sunday afternoon. She was at work. Her three year old son eight he's autistic he doesn't talk much word spread fast and neighbors joined police in the search of one Aybar couldn't be found. Deputies decided to call in the blood specimens in the Graham twenty minutes later. Moments reunited with their silence. Great day. That's what I ever heard in my life we found it with only a few scratches and some bug bites. Eight were was found in the woods about 200 yards from his house. Offers says it only took a moment for the top 21 block the dead bolt on the door and get out. Today she says words are not enough to express the gratitude she had asked for everyone who helped a little. Let's. Is that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.