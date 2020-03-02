-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: All the best moments from Super Bowl 54
-
Now Playing: Blowing snow reduces visibility in Utah
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Does Tom Brady’s cryptic photo mean he’s walking away from football?
-
Now Playing: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall
-
Now Playing: Military vet who allegedly faked suicide to avoid sex abuse charges found
-
Now Playing: 1 killed, multiple injured in Greyhound bus shooting
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl sleeper goes viral for midgame nap
-
Now Playing: Military son surprises mom during police swearing-in ceremony
-
Now Playing: Mother arrested after bedridden girl, 7, found dead during welfare check
-
Now Playing: J.Lo and Shakira’s jaw dropping Super Bowl halftime performance
-
Now Playing: Major storm moving from West with heavy snow
-
Now Playing: 11 confirmed US coronavirus cases, experts warn of pandemic
-
Now Playing: Woman finds dog lost for 3 years after seeing its picture on beer can
-
Now Playing: Trump prepares for State of the Union amid impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Kansas City Chiefs’ stunning Super Bowl win
-
Now Playing: Model Emily Ratajkowski says people told her not to trust herself
-
Now Playing: After a year in the hospital, 6-year-old gets a heart and goes home
-
Now Playing: Koalas released back into wild after being rescued from fires
-
Now Playing: Mom surprised while sworn in as police officer
-
Now Playing: Armed robbery suspect caught on doorbell cam