Bob Ballard reacts to 'catastrophic implosion' of Titanic submersible

Five people, including the CEO of OceanGate, were aboard the sub when it imploded.

June 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live