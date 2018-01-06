Transcript for Bodies found at kidnapping suspect's home

I didn't send something that would what they're right open your neighbors call the man who lived in the Springfield home strange and anti social. He's hold the seat of tomb discovered bodies Stewart Wheldon now under arrest for kidnapping after a wild police chase. It is car police found a brutalized won't but. Who said Wheldon held her captive raped and beat her with a hammer rumble. Faking police for saving her life she said I didn't think I was ever going to get away from army scarier. You know because we don't know your neighbors days later authorities were wet year police brought in adults overnight and crime scene investigators spent the day under a your he shed. He read and it was doubles. And then now you have a good solid block there at them out so. Whatever it is that can't be good neighbors say well did lived here with a man and woman in their twenties they haven't been seen in weeks authorities will not reveal the age or sex of the bodies. Neighbor saw Weldon acting strange before his arrest Sunday. He was looking frantically I'm like this like 8 o'clock 9 o'clock in the morning rain why are you looking Fred me and and he served as medical Examiner's lefties Springfield hole but the war. Expect to be here for days in theory early in the investigation we expect this. Would stand in a very intense way over the next day or two with the very least.

