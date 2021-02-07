Transcript for 2 more bodies found as Surfside recovery efforts resume

Here we are. Date nine. Yesterday evening just before 5 PM the search and rescue mission. Was able to resume operations. As long ago following the engineers a valuation. Our first responders have been hard at work as they happened this entire time continuing to search. Through the pile that is accessible. To them I love that we did discover two additional victims. Tragically one of those victims was seven. Year old daughter of a city of Miami firefighter. And it goes without saying that every night each. Since this last Wednesday has been an immensely difficult for everybody and particularly the families that have. Been impacted but last night was uniquely different it was truly give different. And more different college. For our first responders. These men and women are paying an enormous. Human toll. Each and every day and I cost that all of you. Please keep all of them. In your thoughts and prayers they truly represent that theory best. In all of us and we need to be there for them as they are here for us. With these developments last night we now have contact. And no excuse me we've now confirmed. Twenty deaths. 188. People are accounted for and 128. Are unaccounted. And you'll notice that the number of accounted for people has increased. Which is of course the news that is one of the reasons. One of the reasons that it has increased is that in some cases in which he originally received. I report of a potentially missing person that report was only marked as one person. But when the detectives were able to reach. Verify the safety of the person in question we discover that there are in. Several family members who could have been counted four. Potentially in the building and now we can mark them as safe. So this is very very good news again that's 188. People. Parking detectives are continually conducting an ongoing audit of this list as we verify every single angle. Every single report so that these numbers we'll continue to change as we've said all along their fluid and you can understand exactly why. Our engineers and our Miami Dade fire team have continued to evaluate and test site. As they work to expand the search area as quickly as possible. And as it becomes safe to do so. We're proceeding with our evaluation all of the actors all of the time and the impacts related to the demolition. Of the building. Well the search and rescue continues as our top priority and it is important to stress as our engineer explained yesterday evening. That a demolition can not be done overnight. In fact it takes weeks to demolish. We continue to aggressively monitor what is now hurricane and also we could potentially feels sustained trauma. The storm force winds as early as Sunday midday. We'll be joined there are weather service and our department incident commander Charles Rel and to provide more detail on our preparedness. For the sights and our storm back for the entire community so these states. I want to once again remind everybody. Here in South Florida that hurricane season is very much upon us and it's important to make sure that you have. Plan in place and that he take pre K precautions at home every went must. Prepared now for the eventuality that was. As we've been saying all along the level of coordination. And collaboration. Between Miami Dade County this state of Florida. The city exercise federal governments and all of our local partners is truly impressive. This is truly unprecedented. And we know the world is watching. This has been the largest non hurricane related emergency. Limitation of resources. In the history of our state. And he would not be possible. Without the ongoing cooperation and commitment of everybody on the ground so. Please let's all continue to keep the victims their families. Are first responders in your thoughts and prayers thank you and got us.

