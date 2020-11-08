Body camera footage of George Floyd’s death released

More
ABC News’ Marcus Moore reports on the newly-released footage from two officers' body cameras.
1:51 | 08/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Body camera footage of George Floyd’s death released

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:51","description":"ABC News’ Marcus Moore reports on the newly-released footage from two officers' body cameras.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72296897","title":"Body camera footage of George Floyd’s death released","url":"/US/video/body-camera-footage-george-floyds-death-released-72296897"}