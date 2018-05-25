Body camera footage shows police fatally shoot naked man

More
The shooting took place during an incident near a highway earlier this month.
1:29 | 05/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Body camera footage shows police fatally shoot naked man

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55448460,"title":"Body camera footage shows police fatally shoot naked man ","duration":"1:29","description":"The shooting took place during an incident near a highway earlier this month.","url":"/US/video/body-camera-footage-shows-police-fatally-shoot-naked-55448460","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.